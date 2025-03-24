Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, March 23: Jamie Silvestri

By Heather McDougall
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Two people standing in front of a colorfully decorated van. A logo on the van reads ArtVan, artvan.me

More than twenty years ago, Jamie Silvestri founded ArtVan, a mobile art therapy organization, in Bath. With a vision for art therapy as empowerment and a tool for resilience, Jamie and her 15-passenger van have gone on to bring art therapy to many communities across the state, serving tens of thousands of Mainers. Jamie has taken time out from her busy on-the-road schedule to have a chat in studio and tell us what ArtVan is up to these days, including their annual Spring Exhibition.

More about the Spring Exhibition and all of ArtVan’s events and programming at artvanprogram.org.

A group of children sit in the grass next to a tree and the ArtVan in Rumford, Maine.
1 of 2  — brick-park-2024-rumford v2.jpg
Jamie teaches a group of students in Bath. They are making art at a table together.
2 of 2  — jamie-bath-2025-2 v2.jpg

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall