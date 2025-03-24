Sunday, March 23: Jamie Silvestri

More than twenty years ago, Jamie Silvestri founded ArtVan, a mobile art therapy organization, in Bath. With a vision for art therapy as empowerment and a tool for resilience, Jamie and her 15-passenger van have gone on to bring art therapy to many communities across the state, serving tens of thousands of Mainers. Jamie has taken time out from her busy on-the-road schedule to have a chat in studio and tell us what ArtVan is up to these days, including their annual Spring Exhibition.

More about the Spring Exhibition and all of ArtVan’s events and programming at artvanprogram.org.