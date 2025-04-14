Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, April 13: Emily Isaacson and Judd Greenstein

By Heather McDougall
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Growing Up Maine is a musical portrait of our state and a collaborative project of Classical Uprising and Portland’s Reiche Elementary School – a school where 22 nations and 29 languages are represented.

In this project, Emily Isaacson, Artistic Director of Classical Uprising, and composer Judd Greenstein work with students in exploring ideas around belonging and community through writing, art and music, culminating in performances coming up in Portland and Brunswick. Emily and Judd tell us about this joyful and reflective project.

Growing Up Maine Concerts

Saturday May 17, 3:00 pm
Studzinski Hall, Brunswick

Sunday May 18, 3:00 pm
State Theater, Portland

For more about Growing Up Maine, the concerts and to see the project’s digital gallery, go to classicaluprising.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall