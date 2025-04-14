Sunday, April 13: Emily Isaacson and Judd Greenstein

Growing Up Maine is a musical portrait of our state and a collaborative project of Classical Uprising and Portland’s Reiche Elementary School – a school where 22 nations and 29 languages are represented.

In this project, Emily Isaacson, Artistic Director of Classical Uprising, and composer Judd Greenstein work with students in exploring ideas around belonging and community through writing, art and music, culminating in performances coming up in Portland and Brunswick. Emily and Judd tell us about this joyful and reflective project.

Growing Up Maine Concerts

Saturday May 17, 3:00 pm

Studzinski Hall, Brunswick

Sunday May 18, 3:00 pm

State Theater, Portland

For more about Growing Up Maine, the concerts and to see the project’s digital gallery, go to classicaluprising.org.