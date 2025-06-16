Sunday, June 15: David and Nick Wallace

The Wallace family has a long history with the pipe organ, stretching at least as far back as the days of Hermann Kotzschmar's music-making in the city of Portland in the mid 1800s. According to David, the senior partner of Wallace & Co., "we were hit with the music genes!"

David and his son Nick are partners in Wallace & Co., a Gorham-based business devoted to crafting, restoring, and maintaining pipe organs. Their work has taken them across New England and beyond. Nick officially joined the family business in the early 2000s , having spent years in the workshop already learning the family craft. David, Nick, and their team continue to grow the business, sharing their passion for fine craftsmanship and organ music in communities across Maine.

Host Sarah Tuttle sits down with David and Nick to talk about the nuances, challenges, and joys of working together as father and son - and we all get to know the pipe organ a little bit better, too!

You can find out more about David and Nick's work at wallacepipeorgans.com.