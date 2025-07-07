Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, July 6: Clare Monfredo and Conrad Winslow

By Sarah Tuttle
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
DownEast New Music: July 24-31, 2025.

Summertime in Maine is filled with opportunities to take in live music of all kinds - from orchestra concerts in seaside pavilions to folk jams at local farms to intimate chamber music concerts. A relatively new addition to this colorful mix of events is DownEast New Music, founded in 2023 by cellist Clare Monfredo and bassist Edward Kass. 

Later joined by composer Conrad Winslow, these three co-artistic directors are committed to bringing high-quality performances of contemporary Classical music to Maine audiences. In this week's State of the Art, Clare and Conrad join host Sarah Tuttle for conversation about DownEast New Music's mission and the special offerings concertgoers can enjoy this summer. 

DownEast New Music is offering their third season of concerts July 24-31.

More details at www.downeastnewmusic.org

State of the Art
Sarah Tuttle
Sarah Tuttle has been making music since she was small, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner. Sarah has called Maine her home state since she was ten, where she's since made music with more than a few local ensembles, including the Down East Singers and the Bowdoin Chorus.
