Sunday, July 6: Clare Monfredo and Conrad Winslow

Summertime in Maine is filled with opportunities to take in live music of all kinds - from orchestra concerts in seaside pavilions to folk jams at local farms to intimate chamber music concerts. A relatively new addition to this colorful mix of events is DownEast New Music, founded in 2023 by cellist Clare Monfredo and bassist Edward Kass.

Later joined by composer Conrad Winslow, these three co-artistic directors are committed to bringing high-quality performances of contemporary Classical music to Maine audiences. In this week's State of the Art, Clare and Conrad join host Sarah Tuttle for conversation about DownEast New Music's mission and the special offerings concertgoers can enjoy this summer.

DownEast New Music is offering their third season of concerts July 24-31.

More details at www.downeastnewmusic.org