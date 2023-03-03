Maine high school basketball championship games on hold due to weather

The incoming nor'easter is shaking up the Maine State Basketball Championships scheduled for this weekend.

Friday games are still going on, but eight games originally scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Monday and Tuesday due to the incoming snowstorm. Those games are for Class AA, Class B, Class C and Class D, and have been shuffled to different venues next week.

The Maine Principals' Association is the governing body for sports competitions among public and some private high schools in the state. Executive Director Mike Burnham says all participants and venues have been flexible.

"Every one of the schools impacted. They understood and know weather is beyond their control and we could not have asked for better people to deal with. On top of that, all of these venues making themselves available to get the games in. They are unbelievable."

Burnham says tickets will be honored at the venue where games will be held next week.

"Any presale tickets that they may have purchased will be honored at whatever facility the games are next week are at," he says.

Maine Public Television will be covering the games. Visit mainepublic.org for the updated schedule.