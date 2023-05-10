Dove Tail Bats unveils new baseball bat copying machine

Maine baseball-bat-maker, Dove Tail Bats, is hoping its new high-tech bat scanner will be a hit.

The company showed off the creation on Wednesday at Hadlock Field in Portland. The scanner, developed with another Maine company, Newfangled Solutions, can be placed in major league baseball clubhouses. There, it can scan the dimensions of a particular bat remotely, and send the measurements to Dove Tail's factory in Shirley, Maine, which can return a completed bat within 24 hours. Dove Tail Founder Paul Lancisi says it should give Dove Tail a huge advantage over its competitors.

"There are 40 some-odd bat companies with 30 teams so market share is really tough. So you have to stand apart. And the best way to do it is, number one, the quality of the product, number two is customer service and be responsive," Lancisi says.

Dove Tail provides bats for some players on the Mets, Yankees, and Houston Astros. Three of its bats are in the baseball hall of fame.

