Seattle Storm selects Mainer Mackenzie Holmes in the WNBA draft

Mackenzie Holmes became the second player ever from Maine to be drafted by a WNBA team. The Seattle Storm drafted Holmes last night in the third round with the 26th overall pick. Born and raised in Gorham, the 6'3 forward was named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year while playing for Gorham High in 2019.

Speaking at the post-draft press conference, Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said the team sees Holmes as a developmental piece as she'll sit out the 2024 season to recover from knee surgery.

"She has plans already set with her surgery and rehab. So we'll get in there with her, figure out how we can support that best and then figure out what makes sense. We'll work through all of those details but hope to have her in Seattle sometime soon for sure," Rhea said. "I think she's a really fundamentally sound player. [She's a] versatile big [who] plays how we like to play. [She] can guard, stretch out, [and] is continuing to work on her three point shot. We're excited that she's someone we can look to in the future."

Holmes graduated from Indiana University this year as the school's all time leader in points scored. She's the second Mainer to be drafted in the WNBA after UMaine legend Cindy Blodgett was selected 5th overall in 1998.