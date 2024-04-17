Maine lawmakers grant Portland Sea Dogs $2 million in tax breaks for ballpark renovations

The Maine House voted on Tuesday to grant the Portland Sea Dogs a $2 million tax break for the team to renovate Hadlock Field. LD 2258 would help the minor league club construct a new player clubhouse and make renovations to the playing field.

The Maine House originally rejected the bill and it now awaits Senate approval before going to Gov. Janet Mills to be signed. The Double-A affiliate for the Boston Red Sox said Hadlock Field fails to meet facility requirements set by Major League Baseball (MLB) for stadiums serving Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teams.

"Right now, our visiting clubhouse is housed in the basement of the Portland Expo," said Geoff Iacuessa, president and general manager of the Sea Dogs. "Our home team will move to the new clubhouse, and the visiting team will move out of the expo and into our current home clubhouse."

The privately owned Sea Dogs would cover $8 million of the $10 million renovation project. The remaining $2 million would come from public tax credits spread over 15 years.

The Maine Center for Economic Policy testified in opposition to the bill. While Hadlock Field is owned by the city of Portland, the non-profit policy said the renovations stand to primarily benefit the privately owned team, not the public.

"If the city of Portland was creating a budget and deciding where to invest money, they wouldn’t be making these upgrades to Hadlock Field," said Maura Pillsbury, a tax policy analyst for MECEP. "These upgrades are coming from MLB, [so] it just makes it all be more confusing why [the Sea Dogs] need to ask for public funds to make a profit.”

The Sea Dogs are owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a subsidiary of Silver Lake, one of the largest private equity firms in the world. The company owns 32 team affiliates — over a quarter of all minor league teams.