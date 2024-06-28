Cooper Flagg picked for squad that helps US national basketball team train for Olympics

Maine native Cooper Flagg has been picked for USA Basketball's Select Team, which trains with the men's national team as it prepares for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

He is the lone college player included on the roster, which was announced Friday morning. He joins Boston Celtics guard Payton Prichard and about a dozen other current or former NBA players.

Flagg led Nokomis Regional High School in Newport to a state championship in 2022. He heads to Duke University this fall after spending two seasons at the prestigious Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men’s National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics," said USA Basketball Managing Direction Grant Hill. "Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future.”

Flagg is currently considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 NBA draft class.