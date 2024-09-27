© 2024 Maine Public

Beach to Beacon revokes winner's medal after positive doping test

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT
The women elite runners leave the starting line of the annual TD Beach To Beacon 10K road race in 2019.
Joel Page
/
AP
The women elite runners leave the starting line of the annual TD Beach To Beacon 10K road race in 2019.

The winner of this year's women's Beach to Beacon race has had her medal revoked after admitting to violating anti-doping rules.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, part of an international sports governing body, found that Faith Chepkoech, of Kenya, registered a positive test for a banned substance, stemming from a screening conducted shortly before participating in the 10k road race in Cape Elizabeth in August.

Race organization president David Backer said it was the first such incident in Beach to Beacon's history, and underscores the importance of testing requirements.

"We are doing the right thing by participating in doping programs to reveal, at least to the extent possible, athletes who are cheating," Backer said.

Backer said this oversight is crucial to creating a level playing field for athletes who are not using banned substances.

The race results have been adjusted to reflect a new women's overall winner: Edna Kiplagat, also of Kenya.
