Transgender female athletes can still compete under state law, Maine sports governing body says

The Maine Principal's Association says it will continue to allow transgender female athletes to compete despite an executive order from President Trump that seeks to ban the practice.

"The executive order and our Maine state Human Rights Act are in conflict, and the Maine Principal's Association will continue to follow state law as it pertains to gender identity," says Mike Burnham, executive director of the MPA.

Burnham says the MPA doesn't track the number of transgender athletes who compete in Maine high school sports.

President Trump's order issued Wednesday says that schools and athletic associations that allow transgender female athletes to compete are ineligible for federal funding for violating Title IX, which bans sex discrimination.