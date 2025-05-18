SMCC softball team wins National Championship for the first time

The Southern Maine Community College softball team has won the National Championship for the first time after defeating Florida National University in the conference title game Thursday.

The SeaWolves were riding a 23-game winning streak into the final day but lost to Florida National in the morning, forcing a winner-take all matchup.

SMCC won 10-0 to capture the US Collegiate Athletic Association championship.

Head Coach Chris Caswell said the first loss to Florida National was a motivator.

"It reset us, you know. We were on a 23-game win stream going into that game and it woke us up. And that second game, we just absolutely dominated, and it was a heck of a way to finish off," Caswell said.

This is SMCC’s third conference championship after winning a golf title in 2011 and Men's basketball in 2022.

Second-year pitcher Sarah Wilkins took the mound in every game of the tournament and says this year and this team felt special.

"That last game, it was the best game I've ever played. And just the feeling, it was amazing," Wilkins said.

SMCC was the only community college in the conference tournament.