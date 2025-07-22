Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Nova Scotia soccer team to face off against Maine's new professional soccer team

Carol Bousquet
Published July 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM EDT
Governor Janet Mills presented a Hearts of Pine jersey to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston when she visited Canada in June.
Courtesy of the Office of Governor Janet Mills
Governor Janet Mills presented a Hearts of Pine jersey to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston when she visited Canada in June.

A Nova Scotian team will face off against Maine's new professional soccer team in an international friendly match.

The Halifax Wanderers and Portland Hearts of Pine will play August 6 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Governor Janet Mills said in a release that the match is the result of her trip to Atlantic Canada in June, during which she discussed hosting the match with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in Halifax.

Mills' trip was intended to mend relations with Canada after President Donald Trump called Canada the 51st state, angering Canadians.

This is the first international match for the Portland Hearts of Pine, which is celebrating its inaugural season in the United Soccer League.
Carol Bousquet
