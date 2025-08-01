Field of potential champions for Saturday's Beach to Beacon 10K is open

Sixty-five hundred runners will compete in the Beach to Beacon 10k Saturday in Cape Elizabeth.

The race, which was started 27 years ago by Maine Olympic marathon champion Joan Benoit Samuelson, attracts international elite runners. Race director Dave McGillivray says this year the field of potential winners is open.

"It's a barn burner for tomorrow," McGillivray said. "I mean, one of 20 people could win this race. There's no one individual that's like, oh - than person is definitely the favorite. There's no favorites. Which is great. Because then it becomes a very competitive environment, and that's what people want to see."

McGillivray adds that the race is an opportunity for people to commit to a goal.

"Earn the right, tow the line, answer the gun, run the course, cross the finish line, and magic happens," he said. "They all go home feeling good about themselves. And there's nothing more powerful in this world than to feel good about yourself because it's the thing that makes us able to accomplish anything in life."

The Beach to Beacon is Maine's largest road race. Divisions include wheelchair, open, American-only, masters, and Maine.