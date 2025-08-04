Portland Sea Dogs broadcaster to join all women team making history Tuesday at Fenway

Portland Sea Dogs broadcaster Emma Tiedemann is set to make history again at Fenway Park in Boston.

She'll be part of the first all women's broadcast team in franchise history to call a complete Red Sox game.

Last year, Tiedemann and former Sea Dogs color commentator Rylee Pay became the first women duo to join the New England Sports Network and call a Red Sox game. Tiedemann said Sea Dogs fans are still talking about that game; many fans listen to her broadcasts while attending games at Hadlock Stadium in Portland.

"They're just so loyal, and we feel like we know each other," Tiedemann said. "And we have; for five years, they've been listening. And so just to hear feedback from Sea Dogs fans has been phenomenal."

Tiedemann told reporters Monday that she's excited to — again — spotlight women in baseball.

"But also at the same time recognizing that eventually, this should really not be the story anymore," she said. "It should just be a normal baseball game on a Tuesday night."

Tiedemann is one of just two women in broadcasting in Minor League baseball. Pay, her former colleague, now calls games for the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate Takoma, Washington.

Tuesday night, Tiedemann will join NESN reporter Alanna Rizzo, who will provide color commentary, in the broadcast booth. An all-women team will also lead the studio production and provide sideline reporting at Tuesday's game.

The Red Sox will play the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.