-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government says two species of herring are not at risk of going extinct, and will not be listed under the Endangered Species…
-
Alewives, or river herring, are making their usual spawning migration to Maine in unusually high numbers this year, thanks in part to restoration efforts…
-
Conservation groups are raising red flags about what they say are two significant fish kills in Ellsworth and Brunswick over the past week. They say both…
-
The Canadian government has joined the fray over a controversial proposal to prevent the passage of alewives into the St. Croix River near the…
-
Fifteen years ago today the 160-year-old Edwards Dam on the Kennebec River in the heart of downtown Augusta was breached. Environmentalists say removing…