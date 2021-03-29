-
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine man who pleaded guilty to killing two people and wounding three other people in a two-county shooting rampage is returning to…
-
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Maine man who killed two people and wounded three others in a two-county shooting rampage is due to be sentenced next month on two…
-
BENEDICTA, Maine — One week ago, on July 17, Maine was transfixed as 35-year-old Anthony Lord evaded police with a hostage in tow, leaving a trail of…
-
BENEDICTA, Maine - The woman allegedly abducted by murder suspect Anthony Lord last week, as he went on a rampage that left two men dead, says the Maine…
-
BENEDICTA, Maine - The young woman who police say was kidnapped during a violent rampage in northern Maine says she believes that law enforcement could…
-
By Alanna Durkin, The Associated PressBENEDICTA, Maine - The parents of the woman allegedly kidnapped during a shooting rampage in northern Maine say the…
-
HOULTON, Maine - Court affidavits made public Monday say Anthony Lord of Houlton has confessed to killing two people, wounding three and kidnapping a…
-
BENEDICTA, Maine (AP) _ The uncle of the suspect in a shooting rampage across several northern Maine communities that left two dead says his nephew showed…
-
LEE, Maine - A manhunt that virtually shut down the northern Maine town of Lee ended Friday after state police took 35-year-old Anthony Lord into custody…