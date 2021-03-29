-
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills used her inaugural address Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center to outline an ambitious policy agenda that she says will make…
-
Governor-elect Janet Mills will become Maine's 75th Governor and the first woman elected to that office when she is sworn in during a joint convention of…
-
During his appearance on Maine Calling, Gov. Paul LePage again incorrectly stated that black and Hispanic drug dealers are responsible for 97 percent of…
-
Many in Maine's energy industry are cheering the election of Janet Mills to the office of governor, as well as a Democratic takeover of the Legislature.…
-
During an appearance on Maine Calling, host Jennifer Rooks asked Democrat Janet Mills, one of four candidates vying to become the next governor of Maine,…
-
The four candidates in Maine’s race for governor offered up their views on the economy, the workforce and education Wednesday morning, during a forum…
-
Democratic Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills and Republican Gov. Paul LePage remain at odds as the governor holds up $4.9 million…
-
Some are calling 2018 the year of the woman.The sentiment is fueled by the backlash to President Donald Trump, whose inauguration prompted millions to…
-
More than 500 lives have been saved over the past 2 years across Maine using the overdose reversal drug Narcan.That’s according to the Maine Attorney…
-
Governor Paul LePage and Attorney General Janet Mills are at it again.The two political rivals are at odds over LePage’s effort to restore eight attorney…