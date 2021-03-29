-
Knocking on doors and meeting personally with voters has long been crucial to political campaigns in Maine. Voters often like to talk to those who want to…
The campaign for the United States Senate seat held by Republican Susan Collins is set to break records for a statewide race in Maine.According to federal…
There are currently four Democrats in Maine seeking their party's nomination in next year's U.S. Senate race. In recent weeks Maine Public has talked with…
PORTLAND, Maine - Republican Sen. Susan Collins hasn't officially announced whether she's seeking reelection. But that isn't stopping campaign dollars…
The lead campaign committee for Republican U.S. Senate candidates has deployed mobile billboards in Portland and Freeport depicting Democratic candidate…
LEWISTON, Maine - A retired Air Force general plans to seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins.The Sun Journal reports…
PORTLAND, Maine - Republican Sen. Susan Collins's campaign says she has brought in $2 million in the second quarter of 2019.That's far ahead of the over…
Democratic party activist and former candidate for Maine Governor Betsy Sweet is seeking her party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat that is currently…
Betsy Sweet is one of seven Democrats trying to win her party’s gubernatorial nomination June 12.Sweet is a longtime lobbyist who served as director of…
Betsy Sweet, a longtime progressive advocate and State House lobbyist, is running for governor. Sweet says she's running as a Democrat and…