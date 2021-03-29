-
A Maine biomass energy company has filed a breach of contract complaint in federal court against Canadian-based KMW Energy.The complaint alleges that a…
The lead Democrat on the Legislature's Energy Committee says he and other lawmakers might intervene if the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC)…
Maine utility regulators are recommending that an embattled biomass company forfeit 20 percent of its $1 million state subsidy for falling well short on…
Lawmakers scrutinizing a biomass generator’s track record of unpaid bills are now questioning whether the firm even qualified for a slice of a $13.4…
Stored Solar LLC, the owner of two biomass energy plants set to receive a slice of a $13.4 million taxpayer-subsidized bailout, is the target of…
A biomass energy company subsidized by Maine taxpayers continues to struggle. Loggers say Stored Solar isn’t paying them for wood they’ve delivered to its…
Hancock logger George Moon had the first bad feeling in February. Months into supplying Stored Solar, the new operator of wood-to-energy plants in…
A biomass company at the center of a dispute over payments to loggers is now asking to change the terms of its state subsidy. The company says it wants to…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A commission of energy regulators, lawmakers and other stakeholders met today to assess the economic and environmental impacts of the…
Friday is the deadline for the Maine Public Utilities Commission to receive bids for a controversial contract to bail out the state’s ailing biomass…