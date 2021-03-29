-
Maine’s independent senator has joined a group of colleagues in calling for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make it easier for tribal…
-
The Maine Department of Education says it has secured nearly 22,000 devices to provide internet access to students across the state.Maine Education…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has enacted a law that supporters say will expand access to broadband in underserved parts of the state. The proposal from…
-
The Maine Legislature is considering an investment of $15 million in broadband internet in underserved parts of the state.The proposal from Democratic…
-
Some 4500 rural homes and 215 businesses will soon have internet connections as part of a pilot USDA Rural Development project. Four projects based in…
-
Legislation that would appropriate $15 million to the ConnectME Authority for broadband expansion across the state drew broad support Tuesday at a public…
-
Maine 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden will hold a field hearing in Machias Friday afternoon on the topic of helping rural communities get access to…
-
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has introduced legislation that would provide $5 billion in matching grants to expand broadband access in rural areas of the…
-
Maine Gov. Janet Mills' administration is embarking on an effort to develop a far-reaching, ten-year economic plan for the state.Speaking to reporters…
-
Governor-elect Janet Mills joined members of the business community and Portland city officials Thursday to celebrate the launch of high-speed internet to…