Southern Maine municipal group lays off staff and pauses programs after losing federal funding

The Greater Portland Council of Governments is laying off staff and pausing programs after losing access to multiple federal grants.

Executive director Kristina Egan says the group has already taken a $1 million dollar direct hit to its budget. But she said even more money remains in limbo, such as an $11 million award to boost broadband access.

"We were given an award letter in January, and we've had no information and no contact from the awarding agency. So you know we're all on pause there," she said. "Part of the issue is just the level of uncertainty that disrupts staffing and planning."

She said the government has provided little to no information about other funding pauses, too.

Egan said cuts and general uncertainty have forced GPCOG to eliminate six staff positions through a combination of layoffs and a leaving some roles unfilled.

She said the group is launching fundraising efforts to try to make up for some of the lost federal support.