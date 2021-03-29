-
BIDDEFORD, Maine - A sting operation by a Maine police department found that lots of drivers haven't changed their habits in the wake of the state's new…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine law enforcement officers have written up several hundred motorists for violating a law that prohibits motorists from using…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A new Maine law that prohibits the use of hand-held phones and other devices while driving is now in effect.The new law adds…
-
Starting in September, holding your cell phone up to your ear while driving could cost you $250 - or more.Maine has had a distracted driving law for…
-
Middle school students in Lewiston will now be required to keep their cellphones turned off, from the start to the end of the school day.Jana Mates is…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine_ An amended bill that would have required cell phone manufacturers to include disclosure labels announcing any potential adverse health…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A bill that sought to prohibit drivers from using hand-held cellphones has been defeated in the Maine Legislature.The Democratic-led…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Members of the Legislature's Transportation Committee have split over whether to support legislation that would ban the use of hand-held…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Members of the Legislatures' Transportation Committee today heard sometimes emotional testimony both supporting and opposing legislation…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Fourteen states and the District of Columbia ban the hand held use of cell phones while driving. Maine would join that list under a…