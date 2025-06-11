Portland schools to ban cell phones during the day

Portland K-12 students will not be allowed to have or use their phones during the day after the school board Tuesday unanimously passed a controversial bell-to-bell cellphone ban to begin in the fall.

Lily Sage, a Portland High School teacher, said the policing of cell phones falls to educators.

"When we allow phones in students pockets or in their bags or anywhere within their reach or view, we are inviting distraction into the classroom. Even when they are untouched, cellphones beckon, and they steal students' attention," Sage said.

Students voiced opposition to the ban, arguing that it doesn't help them learn to manage cell phone use. They also raised concerns about accessing family members in an emergency.

August Chandler, junior at Casco Bay High School, says while they are not opposed to changes to cell phone policing, this policy goes too far.

"Successful policies prioritize harm reduction, safety, and support. And this policy, in its current form, relies too heavily on a punitive structure," Chandler said.

Chandler said while students shouldn't have their phones in class, some need to contact family or friends during lunch and between periods.