Lewiston has approved a new policy restricting student cellphone use

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
This Oct. 24, 2013 file photo shows a youth checking his smartphone in Glenview, Ill.

As the school year gets underway, officials in Lewiston have passed a plan to curb the use of cellphones and other similar devices in the classroom.

The Lewiston School Committee unanimously approved the new policy on Monday night. Under the plan, students from kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to keep their devices off during the school day, unless for specific purposes related to health, safety or education.

High schoolers cannot use cellphones during class time, but would be allowed to take them out between classes and during lunch. The policy also restricts recording in school locations.

Administrators say they hope the policy will help to curb distractions for students — particularly in younger grades — during the school day. The district says the devices are also contributing to more bullying and harassment.

