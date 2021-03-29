-
The Maine Ethics Commission fined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Diane Russell Wednesday for not fully disclosing the purpose of dozens of campaign…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Diane Russell, a former Portland legislator, is one of seven Democrats hoping to secure her party’s nomination.Russell…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine ethics commission is fining a Portland Democrat $500 for failing to report her vast email list from her failed 2016 campaign…
By Marina Villeneuve, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - A Democratic lawmaker from Maine who has gained national prominence for supporting legalizing…