PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine airport's first international flight in three years has been postponed due to a computer glitch. Portland International Jetport…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland-based air carrier that aims to connect underserved communities with popular destinations has announced a new service to…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland-based airline has begun offering direct flights to Orlando, Florida.Elite Airways says it will offer non-stop service from…
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials of Elite Airways were at the Portland Jetport this morning to announce plans for Maine-to-Florida service beginning in…