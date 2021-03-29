-
Parts of northern Maine could see some significant flooding this weekend into early next week as heavy rain and melting snow force rivers over their…
-
Rising waters in Aroostook County are creating concern for residents of Westmanland. Friday afternoon Game wardens used a Maine Warden Service airboat to…
-
The National Weather Service says that an ice jam on the Kennebec River is continuing to cause problems. The water level is rising in Augusta and, early…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ In South Portland, Maine, the weather may be campaigning for a city bond issue. Nearly six inches of rain that fell this past…