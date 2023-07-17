© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Heavy weekend rainstorm causes flooding, road damage in western Maine

Maine Public | By Charlie Eichacker
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
Richard and Corey Gillis biked out to a washed-out section of High Street in South Paris on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Maine Department of Transportation says a four-foot wide culvert failed during a heavy rainstorm one day earlier.
Charlie Eichacker
/
Maine Public
Richard and Corey Gillis biked out to a washed-out section of High Street in South Paris on Monday, July 17, 2023. The Maine Department of Transportation says a four-foot wide culvert failed during a heavy rainstorm one day earlier.

Heavy rain across the western Maine mountains on Sunday caused flooding and damaged some roads.

High Street in South Paris was washed out after a four-foot wide culvert failed.

Nathan Drake, who works nearby at Young's Greenhouse, says he had to take a detour Monday to get around the site of the washout.

He says the site had already been showing signs of stress in recent months.

"It washed out a little bit earlier this spring and all's they did was put tar over it and every time you'd drive it’d start to sink more and more," he says. "They just didn’t get a culvert in in time."

High Street was the only state road closed following Sunday's storm. It's expected to re-open next week.

Oxford County was most heavily hit by the storm on Sunday. Up to 4.5 inches of rain fell in the southern part of the county, and up to 4.2 inches in the central part, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Baron.

Other parts of Maine received just one-to-two inches of rain. The storm was caused by warm, wet air blowing in from the south, then releasing more precipitation as it moved into the higher elevations of Oxford County, Baron says.

More rain is expected through the end of July, Baron says, but no similarly large storms are in the immediate forecast.

Charlie Eichacker
ceichacker@mainepublic.org
