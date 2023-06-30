Flash flooding wipes out sections of state highway in Franklin County

A bout of flash flooding has washed out roads in Franklin County, and more rain is in the forecast for southern and western Maine this weekend.

Stretches of Route 133 between Farmington and Winthrop were impassible on Friday, according to the state. It's not a major trucking route, but Department of Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note said the state highway is still important because of its residential use. He says the state is still assessing the damage to it and several other roads in the area.

"It's still an important road to the people in Franklin County. So we got to get on it," he said.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is warning people to stay away from barricaded areas on the route, particularly in Jay and Wilton. It's not clear how long the roads will be closed.

The National Weather Service reports that the region will see a brief respite from the rain for the first part of the weekend, but there is potential for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting Sunday into Monday.

