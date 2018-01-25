© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Flood Warning Near Kennebec River, From Augusta Downstream To Hallowell And Gardiner

Maine Public | By Ed Morin
Published January 25, 2018 at 3:19 PM EST

The National Weather Service says that an ice jam on the Kennebec River is continuing to cause problems.
The water level is rising in Augusta and, early this afternoon, was less than 1 foot below the flood stage level.
Forecasters say that due to the cold weather last night, soft ice is flowing downstream and accumulating in Augusta. More ice is expected to flow into the jam tonight. The weather service is advising people living and working along the river from Augusta downstream to Hallowell and Gardiner to remain alert for rapidly rising water.
A flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.

Tags

MainefloodFlooding
Ed Morin
Ed is a Maine native who spent his early childhood in Livermore Falls before moving to Farmington. He graduated from Mount Blue High School in 1970 before going to the University of Maine at Orono where he received his BA in speech in 1974 with a broadcast concentration. It was during that time that he first became involved with public broadcasting. He served as an intern for what was then called MPBN TV and also did volunteer work for MPBN Radio.
See stories by Ed Morin
Related Content
  1. Communication Oversight Blamed For Missed Flood Warning