Flood Warning Near Kennebec River, From Augusta Downstream To Hallowell And Gardiner

The National Weather Service says that an ice jam on the Kennebec River is continuing to cause problems.

The water level is rising in Augusta and, early this afternoon, was less than 1 foot below the flood stage level.

Forecasters say that due to the cold weather last night, soft ice is flowing downstream and accumulating in Augusta. More ice is expected to flow into the jam tonight. The weather service is advising people living and working along the river from Augusta downstream to Hallowell and Gardiner to remain alert for rapidly rising water.

A flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.