-
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has written a letter urging Republican Gov. Paul LePage to apologize for ridiculing a GOP state senator…
-
For the second time in less than two months, the Legislature's Government Oversight Committee has voted to subpoena a high ranking official at the Maine…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A LePage administration official is set to testify before a legislative watchdog investigating Maine's struggling child welfare system.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee, after over a year of study, has voted to submit legislation to overhaul the state's…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage is stepping up efforts to remove a Republican lawmaker from the investigation into whether LePage…