Last year Maine's harvest of soft-shell clams was one of the worst in many decades, down to around 7 million pounds. That's due in part to closures of…
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Canadians are known as friendly folks, but these crabby brutes migrating from Canadian waters are better suited for the hockey…
BIDDEFORD, Maine - The invasive green crabs that cause havoc in coastal New England ecosystems might soon become more aggressive.The crabs are a threat to…
Chefs, fishermen, scientists and others are coming together in Maine to try to find a tasty way to solve New England's invasive crab problem.The green…
ORONO, Maine — Scientists affiliated with the University of Maine say they may have found a solution to the state’s trouble with invasive green crabs, and…
BRUNSWICK, Maine - The ubiquitous, invasive European green crab is blamed for wreaking havoc on Maine's shellfish populations in recent years, and now…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Senate is sustaining Gov. Paul LePage's veto of a bill to extend a pilot project that allowed towns to study ways to control…
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine — Scientists say an explosion of invasive green crabs that threatens Maine's lucrative soft-shell…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Maine officials are changing fishing rules so commercial fishermen no longer need a special license to harvest and sell green…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine wants to know what its fishermen and aquaculture workers think of invasive green crabs.The state's Department of Marine Resources…