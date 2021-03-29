-
It’s been a rough start to the new year for thousands of customers who rely on home heating fuel and for the companies that provide it.More than a week…
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine government survey says the average statewide cash price for heating oil dropped 8 cents in the past week despite rapidly…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Republican Gov. Paul LePage has signed an emergency proclamation that will allow heating oil delivery trucks to stay on the road…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine officials are encouraging homeowners to take precautions this winter to prevent heating oil spills at home. The Maine…