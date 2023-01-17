Pingree calls for an investigation of propane propaganda

A recent investigation by the New York Times shows that the propane industry is paying HGTV hosts and other influencers to fight the trend toward electrification and climate-friendly products like heat pumps. In a letter Tuesday, Rep. Chellie Pingree is calling for an investigation.

The New York Times exposé found that the Propane Education and Research Council is spending millions to discourage the use of heat pumps and clean energy. Instead, hosts like HGTV's Matt Blashaw are being paid to promote propane to their viewers.

Now Pingree is asking the Department of Energy and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether PERC has violated federal law with what she calls "a misleading, undisclosed paid promotion of the fossil fuel industry."

Pingree says the council is a federally sanctioned trade association, and its funds are required to be used for research, education, and safety.

"But they are using these funds to very specifically try to persuade people against using heat pumps, and being disingenuous about this, and trying to make it appear that you're better off using propane," Pingree says.

Pingree says the rapid adoption of heat pumps in Maine shows that they are effective in lowering energy bills, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

