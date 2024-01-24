Applications for heating aid are up this winter

Community action agencies in Maine are reporting more applicants for heating aid this winter — and many are struggling to keep up with the increased need.

State officials say that agencies have already received 8% more applications for aid, compared to the same time last year.

And some local agencies say they're also seeing a large spike in emergency calls for heating aid. Jason Parent, the executive director of the Aroostook County Action Program, said his group had about $100,000 in private donations this winter to provide emergency aid to moderate-income households — but that funding has already run out.

"We've exhausted all of those, and we're hopeful that an upcoming telethon here, statewide telethon is going to help to replenish those coffers," Parent said. "It will never replenish it enough to be able to get us through the rest of the season with emergencies."

The state and federal government provided additional heating aid help last year. While heating assistance funding has returned to a more typical level this winter, Parent said just as many residents are still in need.

"And we've gone from that to the leanest benefit that I've seen in my eight years at the agency, overnight," Parent said.

According to MaineHousing, the average heating aid benefit this year is about $545, which is about half the amount from last winter.