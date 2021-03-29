-
Parents and caregivers who are homeless face a difficult decision: Work to try to escape homelessness, or quit their jobs to help their kids with online learning.
-
Portland city officials struggled Monday night to devise a strategy to help protesters lacking shelter to leave an encampment at City Hall plaza - an…
-
Daily life has changed drastically as Mainers take steps to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Preparing and maintaining needed services for homeless…
-
Homelessness is a growing problem around the country, including here in Maine.Portland is currently working through the long and contentious process of…
-
Recent storms leave no doubt winter that has arrived in Bangor. The city saw how challenging last winter was for residents experiencing homelessness.This…
-
Advocates for the homeless worry that Robert Marbut, a consultant who has been hired by many cities, will roll back the successes of arranging housing for the homeless.
-
Advocates for people experiencing homelessness are taking precautions as a heat wave is predicted to hit the state this weekend.Boyd Kronholm, executive…
-
For the 24th year in a row people gathered in Portland Friday on the longest night of the year to remember those from greater Portland's homeless…
-
About 30 volunteers spread out in Portland Tuesday night to count the number of homeless people. The annual "point-in-time" survey is part of a national…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - While homelessness has decreased 9 percent, the director of Maine's Statewide Homeless Council is urging businesses and the private…