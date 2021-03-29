-
The House Appropriations Committee has unanimously approved a measure sponsored by Maine Congressperson Chellie Pingree that is aimed at keeping siblings…
A Honduran woman and her 10-year-old daughter who were detained at the border last month are now in Portland. They are seeking asylum in the U.S. and as…
U.S. Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein was was released after posting a $1,000 bond early Saturday morning.Ringelstein was arrested Friday outside of a…
President Trump may have signed an executive order to stop the forcible separation of immigrant children from their parents at the border, but Maine…
The order says that while the administration will "rigorously" enforce immigration laws, it is "also the policy of this Administration to maintain family unity."
Updated 4:17 p.m.Republican Maine Congressperson Bruce Poliquin says immigrant children should "stay with their parents."Weighing into the ongoing…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she opposes the Trump administration policy that has separated at least 2,000 immigrant children from their…
Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree is co-sponsoring legislation that would prohibit the federal government from separating children from their…
Officials from Portland Public Schools are telling the community that they will not report students to immigration enforcement officials, and say their…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Gov. Paul LePage says that eight unaccompanied children who crossed the nation's border illegally have been placed in Maine.LePage…