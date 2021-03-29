-
Maine's U.S. senators, both members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, say more sessions with former FBI Director James Comey are not ruled out.In an…
-
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is asserting that fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress represents "total and complete vindication''…
-
The former director of the FBI told U.S. Sen. Susan Collins that he helped reveal details of private conversations with President Donald Trump in hopes of…
-
Words like “serious” and “troubling” have been uttered repeatedly by Maine’s Congressional Delegation over the first four months of the Trump presidency.…
-
Republican members of Maine's congressional delegation continue to resist calls for a special prosecutor in the wake of President Trump's firing of FBI…
-
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey. In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning'' for the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King told NPR this morning he welcomes the decision of the Justice Department Inspector General to investigate how…