Kendall Chick

PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine woman who's serving a 50-year prison sentence for the death of a 4-year-old girl has lost her appeal. A judge found Shawna Gatto…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's social worker licensure board revoked the license of a caseworker who placed a 4-year-old girl in a home where she was…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A judge has delivered a guilty verdict against a Wiscasset woman in a 4-year-old girl's death that led to scrutiny of Maine's child…
WISCASSET, Maine - A Maine judge is set to reveal his verdict in the murder trial of a Wiscasset woman charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl.The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The trial of a Maine woman charged with killing her fiance's granddaughter is underway. A judge will hear testimony this week in the…
State officials told members of the legislature's Government Oversight Committee Friday that improvements to the child protective system are underway. The…
For months the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, has been investigating Maine’s Department of Health and Human…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A LePage administration official is set to testify before a legislative watchdog investigating Maine's struggling child welfare system.…
The state agency charged with government oversight, OPEGA, released a report Thursday about the state's handling of two child abuse cases that resulted in…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A legislative watchdog in Maine says it needs more time to probe the state's response in the cases of two girls who recently died…