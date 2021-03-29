-
The Maine Department of Labor announced Friday that it is reinstating work search requirements for some individuals receiving employment benefits.During…
A half-dozen Republican members of the Maine House of Representatives are calling for a special session of the legislature to deal with spending and other…
Members of the Maine legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee met in person and electronically with Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman Wednesday afternoon…
Maine Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman will appear before the Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee Wednesday to talk about the state's efforts to get…
Self-employed and contract workers in Maine will be able to apply for unemployment starting Friday morning at 8 AM, as the state rolls out its anticipated…
The pace of first-time claims for unemployment in Maine slowed last week, but at about 13,000, are still well above the numbers before the pandemic, which…
It will likely be at least a week before Mainers who do freelance work, or have already used all their unemployment for the year, will be able to access…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Labor wants the public to be aware of a number of phony websites hocking specious help with filing for…
Maine’s unemployment rate now stands at less than 3%. But if you were to add in other categories of the labor force, such as part time workers seeking…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's governor-elect says she is nominating a former labor commissioner to be the new chief of the Maine Department of Labor.Democrat…