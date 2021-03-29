-
State officials are offering a final proposal to federal regulators for changes in the state's lobster fishery aimed at reducing the risk of entanglements…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is allocating $1.6 million to help the lobster industry adapt to new and pending gear rules that aim…
Maine's Marine Resources commissioner is proposing new lobstering rules that he says will protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from…
Maine lobstermen hauling traps in an internationally disputed section of the Bay of Fundy, known as the “gray zone,” will be allowed some extra hours…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new law in Maine is designed to help lobster fishermen who develop major illnesses keep their licenses active.The bill allows…
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal fishing managers are asking for comments about potential changes to the way the U.S.'s lucrative lobster fishing industry is…
A young restaurateur from Maine and a group of forward-thinking lobstermen have joined forces in Tenants Harbor to form an unusual partnership that is…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s congressional delegation is asking the Obama administration to resist efforts to ban the import of live Maine lobsters by…
Hundreds of commercial fishermen are gathering at the annual Maine Fishermen’s Forum this weekend in Rockport.A number of seminars on fisheries management…
PORTLAND, Maine — A panel of the Maine Legislature has signed off on a series of changes to the way the state hands out valuable lobster fishing…