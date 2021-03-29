-
If price is your goal, this may be a good time to sell a home in Maine. The Maine Association of Realtors is reporting that home prices this August jumped…
The pandemic has taken a bite out of Maine's seasonal rental and hotel markets, but it is not hurting real estate prices at all. There is growing…
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the new…
Real estate sales for January 2020 are the highest they have been in 20 years, according to the Maine Association of Realtors.Sales of existing single…
Sales of single family homes in Maine were up 8 percent in October compared to the year before. The median sales price for those homes was also up.That's…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Home sales in Maine surged in June, according to a real estate trade group. The Maine Association of Realtors' survey found that…
aine home sales rose nearly 7 percent in September, compared with sales the same month last year. The Maine Association of Realtors says 1,393 existing…