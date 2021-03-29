-
Legislation that would appropriate $15 million to the ConnectME Authority for broadband expansion across the state drew broad support Tuesday at a public…
The Maine Heritage Policy Center is criticizing Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for "a grotesque orgy of spending.”The conservative advocacy organization held…
The Maine Heritage Policy Center, a conservative think tank, has released a report critical of out-of-state financing of citizen initiatives. Members of…
The Maine Heritage Policy Center released a report Wednesday that says a ballot measure that would raise the minimum wage in Maine would eliminate jobs…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Heritage Policy Center, a Portland-based conservative advocacy group, has released a study identifying the 10 things it…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Heritage Policy Center has released its so-called "Piglet Book" - a compilation of what the group says is questionable spending…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Municipal Association has won a clear victory over a 2010 lawsuit brought by the Maine Heritage Policy Center.The conservative…
Maine will enter next year with divided government that has a conservative slant. The head of the Maine Heritage Policy Center, Matt Gagnon believes that…
Two rival advocacy groups are asking the Maine Attorney General's Office to investigate a telephone conference call involving several organizations that…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A Maine native is leaving his job at the Republican Governors Association to return to his home state to lead a conservative…