Residents of the Maine State Prison say they are suddenly being scheduled for doctor's visits, lab work and other procedures after raising allegations of…
A Maine State Prison inmate has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and Wellpath LLC, a private contractor that provides…
An unusual civil trial is underway this week in Kennebec County Superior Court, in a case brought by a Maine State prison inmate against the Department of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's corrections agency is working with a Massachusetts hospital to address mental health, stress and trauma impacting staffers and…
Nearly 200 inmates in the Maine State Prison system will soon have access to secure, digital tablet technology and limited texting. It's part of a new…
Later this month, a Caribou man who has been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder will report to the Maine State Prison to serve a nine-month…
Around the country and the world there’s a growing movement calling for the end to solitary confinement, also known as administrative segregation,…
Maine’s prison system has had a tough time finding and keeping guards, with as many as three dozen officer positions unfilled at the Maine State Prison. A…
A plan by the Maine State Prison in Warren to cut back on visitation beginning later this month is raising anxiety among some prisoners’ families and…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Civil liberties groups and other advocates are calling on the state to withdraw or rewrite proposed changes to prison discipline policies…