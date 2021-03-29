-
Maine Turnpike traffic is on the rebound after falling by half this year during the earlier days of the pandemic. Turnpike Authority Executive Director…
Police say that blinding sunlight may have been the cause of a 30-car chain-reaction pileup on Interstate 95 in Carmel Tuesday morning that left several…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Turnpike Authority data shows the agency is owed more than $800,000 in unpaid tolls dating back to 2013. The Portland Press Herald…
AUGUSTA, Maine - If you've driven the Maine Turnpike this summer, you've probably run into your fair share of bottlenecks and slow-moving traffic. There…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A state senator wants to give drivers who use the Maine Turnpike an income tax credit.Sen. Eric Brakey says the tolls drivers pay are a…