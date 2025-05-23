Turnpike traffic may be down slightly this holiday weekend

The weather is expected to reduce Maine Turnpike traffic this weekend. Spokeswoman Erin Courtney said the Turnpike Authority is expecting fewer than a million toll transactions. That would be a 2.5% decline from last Memorial Day weekend.

Courtney said the heaviest travel times should be 3-7 p.m. northbound Friday. The heaviest southbound traffic is likely to be 1-7 p.m. Monday.

Incoming visitors Friday will find the Turnpike's mascot, Miles the Moose, at the northbound Kennebunk rest area. Courtney said Miles tries to be welcoming and show visitors, "a little of why people love to come here."

Courtney said it will be hard to tell whether reduced Canadian tourism might affect Turnpike traffic. She said they'd likely be paying cash and the authority doesn't record where cash payers are from. She said if Canadians stay away, that may be reflected in overall cash toll trends by midsummer.