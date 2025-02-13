Two killed in Maine Turnpike crash early Thursday after tractor trailer crosses median

Two people were killed in a crash early this morning on the Maine Turnpike in Ogunquit.

State Police say at around 6 a.m., the driver of a northbound tractor trailer lost control and crashed through the median guardrail and into two separate vehicles in the southbound lane.

64-year-old Linda Huelsman of Kennebunk died on the scene. 55-year-old Brian Ellis of Kittery was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The tractor trailer driver was transported to York Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they believe winter weather conditions were a factor in the crash.