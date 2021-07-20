© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Business and Economy

Toll Prices May Go Up On Maine Turnpike After Pandemic Losses

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published July 20, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT
Memorial Day Traffic Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A motorist pulling a camper and carrying kayaks and bikes travels on the Maine Turnpike, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Kennebunk, Maine. The state expects a large increase in the number of out-of-state visitors over last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is proposing to increase tolls to offset revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and allow it to proceed with scheduled capital projects.

In a news release issued Monday, the MTA says it is planning to raise cash rates at the York toll plaza from $3 to $4. It also plans to increase the EZ-Pass rate from 7.7 cents to 8 cents per mile.

Volume discounts offered to motorists who make frequent monthly trips would also be adjusted downward.

According to the release, the MTA has not raised rates in nearly nine years. Several public meetings are planned next month to take comment on the proposed changes which would increase annual revenue by more than $17 million a year.

Susan Sharon
