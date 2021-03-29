-
Mark Eves, a former Maine House speaker, is among seven Democrats running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.Eves was elected to the Maine House…
BOSTON - A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit accusing Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage of abuse of power and blackmail. The…
PORTLAND, Maine - A lawsuit filed more than two years accusing Republican Gov. Paul LePage of abuse of power and blackmail has new life.The full 1st…
Two-time former Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves formally launched his bid to become Maine's next governor during a campaign event at his home in North…
Former Maine Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves is expected to launch his anticipated run for governor later today. Eves released a video this morning…
Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves has lost his appeal for a District Court to reconsider his civil lawsuit against Gov. Paul LePage. The U.S. Court of…
PORTLAND, Maine - Departing Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves' next gig will be heading a Westbrook nonprofit serving people with special needs.Eves will…
The attorney for Maine Gov. Paul LePage argues that a federal court should deny House Speaker Mark Eves’ appeal of a lawsuit against the governor.Eves’…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The attorney for House Speaker Mark Eves is seeking an injunction against Gov. Paul LePaage, in Eves' appeal filed Wednesday with the…
Maine House Speaker Mark Eves says he’s not discouraged after having his lawsuit against Gov. Paul LePage dismissed by a federal judge. In fact, Eves says…